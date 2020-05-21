Shrewsbury caravan site in glamping pods and fishery extension plans

The owners of Sunnyside Farm in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury, want to roughly double the amount of its caravan pitches and the size of its fishery, as well as put up 10 pods for glampers.

The application is for 10 static and eight mobile home pitches and an additional 13 pegs to the extended fishing pool, providing 21 pegs in total on the nine-and-a-half acre site.

The planning statement said: "It is considered that the proposal accords with the council's local plan and the National Planning Policy Framework, in particular ‘Supporting a prosperous rural economy’.

"This indicates a positive approach to sustainable development in order to promote a strong rural economy, with support for the sustainable growth and expansion of all types of businesses and enterprise in rural areas, with support for sustainable rural tourism and leisure developments that benefit business in rural areas."