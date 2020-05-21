Shrewsbury Colleges Group hosts virtual awards night

Shrewsbury Colleges Group held its second annual Celebrating Achievement Awards online. The presentation was due to take place at Shrewsbury Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow on April 2, but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total 28 stand-out students were chosen as winners in various categories, receiving engraved glass trophies and £50.

Overall Student of the Year was Brody Wooding, from Market Drayton, who studied Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry, and Physics A-levels.

He is now at the University of Cambridge studying Natural Sciences.

He said: “It was a great pleasure to hear I’d received this award. But to me, this is just the icing on the cake to my time at the college. The experiences I had, the progression I made as a person, and, most importantly, making friends for life.

“I believe the journey is more important than the result, and the journey I had at Shrewsbury Colleges Group will always be one I can look back at with fondness.”

Principal James Staniforth said: “I want to offer my sincere congratulations to everyone who has received an award."