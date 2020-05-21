Call for effective regulation as workers return

Shropshire Council insists workers and members of the public need to be protected as shops and businesses return during the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Collier, the council’s regulatory services operations manager, said: “We need to ensure that both staff returning to work and the public are protected as much as possible over the coming months so that a second peak of the virus can be avoided. We have the expertise, skills and staff able to advise and support, which are key to protecting people’s safety during this difficult time.”

Gwilym Butler, cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, added: “The health and safety of the public is our number one priority. It is crucial that businesses make their workplaces safe to protect their staff and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We have highly knowledgeable and skilled staff who are happy and able to help businesses and the public with any concerns they may have. If you need to speak with us, get in touch. We are here to help.”

Shropshire Council’s environmental health practitioners in regulatory services are responsible for health and safety regulation in warehouses, offices, shops, residential care homes, takeaways, restaurants, pubs, clubs and hotels.

Anyone who has doesn’t feel safe at work due to coronavirus risks should look at government guidance to check what their employer should be doing to keep the workplace safe and healthy. If they can, they should speak to the person in charge of the workplace, who should be able to explain to them the measures they are taking to keep them safe at work.