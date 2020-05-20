Shrewsbury's own Joe Hart gives helping hand with PE lessons

The former Shrewsbury Town stopper who has been capped 75 times for England took part in lessons with youngsters from Severndale Specialist Academy in Monkmoor.

It's the second time a local football hero has got stuck into PE lessons with the school's children during lockdown, after Salop midfielder and former Wales international Dave Edwards took part.

Maria Whittaker, from the school said: "Severndale students have been excited to join Shrewsbury Town legends as part of online PE lessons on our Severndale YouTube channel. The teachers, coaches and players involved have helped children to improve fundamental PE skills of balance, coordination and agility.

"Welcoming the Shrewsbury Town players has encouraged more our students to join in with our online lessons and increase their skills. Our PE lessons have been viewed over 700 times with over 25 hours of view time."

