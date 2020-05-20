Shrewsbury gym looks to add size with extension

The Shrewsbury Club in Sundorne has made the application so it can increase the floorspace members can use. It is currently pending consideration.

The planning statement said: "The proposed extension will form a natural extension to the existing building and will be subservient in scale. It will utilise existing materials to match the existing building and increase the useable floorspace for the gym on site.

"The current use of the site is hardstanding and is bounded by the existing tennis courts. There are no residential dwellings anywhere near the site and consequently there will be no impact on residential amenities arising from the proposed extension.

"The level of parking provision on site will remain as existing and the extension will complement the existing facilities on site. Being at ground floor it will enable heaver gym equipment to be used without creating internal acoustic issues for other members using the club.

"The proposals will not present any detrimental impact on the surrounding environment and will be appropriate to the location within the grounds of an existing fitness club."

The application can be viewed and commented on here