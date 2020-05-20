Advertising
Puppy Ruby rescued from paw-ful situation by Shrewsbury firefighters
Poor Ruby the Labrador puppy needed the help of Shrewsbury firefighters after getting stuck while out on her walk.
She got stuck in a stone wall and thankfully was freed by firefighters on Monday afternoon, near Hook-a-Gate.
In a post on their Facebook page, Shropshire Fire and Rescue showed the predicament the poor pup found herself in and said they were delighted to be able to help.
They said: "Little Ruby had a paw-ful day when she got her head trapped in a stone wall yesterday morning.
"Thankfully, firefighters from Red Watch Shrewsbury, led by Watch Manager Drew, were able to free her much to hers (and her owners) delight!
"Animal rescues are just a small part of the vital job firefighters perform but can be among the most rewarding."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.