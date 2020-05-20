Menu

Puppy Ruby rescued from paw-ful situation by Shrewsbury firefighters

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Poor Ruby the Labrador puppy needed the help of Shrewsbury firefighters after getting stuck while out on her walk.

Ruby recovering with one of her rescuers after her ordeal

She got stuck in a stone wall and thankfully was freed by firefighters on Monday afternoon, near Hook-a-Gate.

In a post on their Facebook page, Shropshire Fire and Rescue showed the predicament the poor pup found herself in and said they were delighted to be able to help.

Poor Ruby was trapped and needed the help of the fire service . Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They said: "Little Ruby had a paw-ful day when she got her head trapped in a stone wall yesterday morning.

"Thankfully, firefighters from Red Watch Shrewsbury, led by Watch Manager Drew, were able to free her much to hers (and her owners) delight!

"Animal rescues are just a small part of the vital job firefighters perform but can be among the most rewarding."

