Mobility scooter stopped by police on A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford

Officers saw the buggy competing with vehicles travelling 70mph on the A5 between Shrewsbury and Wellington some time before 8.20pm yesterday.

The electric vehicle scooted to a halt at the side of the road before a recovery truck was called to transport it and the driver to a safe place.

West Mercia Police advised residents to avoid travelling on dangerous roads unless equipped to do so.

Shrewsbury Police tweeted: "@ShrewsburyCops would like to remind people that mobility scooters, and fast roads such as the A5 Shrewsbury to Wellington, are not a great combination."

The majority of mobility scooters travel at about 4mph, which they are restricted to on pavements.

However, some can travel up to 8mph on roads if they are registered with the DVLA.