Climate emergency group to help Shrewsbury Town Council reduce carbon footprint

The council has created a £250,000 fund to press on with plans to reduce its carbon footprint and, at its first virtual meeting on Monday night, proposals to establish the group were agreed.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the Town Council, said: “We have been at the forefront of local councils in declaring a climate emergency and in reviewing all our operations to reduce carbon emissions.

“We have a wealth of expertise and experience in Shrewsbury to advise us in moving forward. So, we are calling on key stakeholders to nominate people to join a strong advisory group to help ensure we set appropriate targets, help us to achieve them as quickly as possible and monitor our performance in doing so.

“We hope that groups such as Friends of the Earth, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Extinction Rebellion, Young Shrewsbury and the Civic Society will join with members and officers of the Town Council to advise and support us in achieving the best possible outcomes and establishing best practice.”

The Council will shortly send invitations to interested groups and will be arranging a virtual meeting to develop plans further.