Advertising
Buses in Shrewsbury cancelled for Bank Holiday Monday
Bus services in Shrewsbury have been cancelled for Bank Holiday Monday.
Reduced timetables have been in effect since the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, and Arriva West Midlands confirmed there will be no services on Monday, May 25.
It said: "On 25th May (Spring Bank Holiday), current reduced Sunday timetables will apply. There will be no services in Shrewsbury or Cannock."
To see the current reduced timetables for Shrewsbury services, visit arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus/important-service-information---midlands/
More Covid-19 coverage:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.