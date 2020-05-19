100 years and counting: Celebrations for Shrewsbury couple's Model T Ford

The Model T Ford, owned by Shrewsbury residents Bob and Shirley Stevenson, should have been out touring the shows this summer, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it has been shut up safely at its Meole Village home.

But to mark the 100 years since it was produced –at Trafford Park in Manchester – Bob and Shirley dressed it up and gave it a day in the sunshine.

The couple have owned the car for 23 years but the model is known as the world's first ever production car – with the very first rolling off the production line in Detroit in 1908.

Shirley and Bob Stevenson with their 100-year-old a Model T Ford

Bob and Shirley's car was produced some years later in the UK, but with a lot of care and attention it still works perfectly to this day, and is capable of speeds of around 50mph.

Bob, 71, said he loved the car and would never sell it. In fact he said he wants to get another.

He said: "She should have been at the show in the village in a month's time but we won't be able to go now."

The car had been with its previous owner for 17 years before Bob and Shirley got their hands on it.

Shirley said that despite its age the car is "very comfortable and lovely to ride in".

She added: "We were hoping to have a little party but with the coronavirus we can't so we will just put some banners out on the front and take some pictures."

