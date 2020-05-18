Shrewsbury shop windows get positive pizazz from Los Angeles

The Stay Positive poster project was launched at businesses in the town after Carol Thompson, owner of Carol Grant clothing shop, felt upset at seeing her shop window bare.

After speaking with her step-daughter Claire Thompson, who lives and works in Los Angeles as an art director, they decided to create the bold, colourful and inspiring posters.

Altogether, 11 businesses have got in on the act displaying 30 posters, with the Soden Collection art gallery and the Acoustic Boutique electrical store also displaying Claire's posters.

Tina Boyle of Acoustic Boutique has added a splash of colour to her windows

Claire said: “Carol and I created this campaign to fill Shrewsbury with compassion and positivity, as mental health is such a huge concern, especially during lockdown with current social distancing.

"Anything we can do to help people feel together, heap praise on heroic front line staff and give some light relief where possible, can only be a good thing and help our towns stay positive.

"We want people to know that Shrewsbury businesses will be here for you after this ends, even to fix your home haircuts.”

Jonathan-Lee Soden of The Soden Collection has also brightened his windows with the posters

The main design is a graphic of a double swan. Other posters include messages to dance in the kitchen, salute the efforts of all front line staff and remind people that brighter days are ahead.

Carol said: "My talented step-daughter's poster idea to brighten up our empty windows has led to so many independent shops joining together. It has lifted our spirits and sends positive messages to our customers, and the whole of Shrewsbury."

If you want to display one of Claire's posters in your home or business, visit MargauxCreativeShop.etsy.com