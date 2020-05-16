Talented photographers come in to leaf

Luci Clark's close up image of a leaf with dew drops won a six-week photography competition run online by Shropshire-based Catherine Evans.

Professional photographer Catherine has been setting different tasks and offering tips to help people stay busy and creative during the pandemic, and she was impressed with the flair of Luci's work.

She said: "Overall I have chosen Luci’s incredible image from the macro photography task from week two as the winning photo. This image showed such flair and skill because of the outstanding attention to detail and clarity in the image."

Luci has won a professional outdoor family photo shoot with Catherine at a Shropshire location of their choosing.

Luci said: "Catherine's weekly photography challenges have been great fun and enjoyed by all our family. I've always loved photography but having a specific focus for the week has reignited my interest and got me to pick up the camera again. It's inspired me to get out more and see the world in a different way and with a greater appreciation of nature. Walks are certainly taking a lot longer!”

Two runners up have both won a place on Catherine’s new photography courses, which will launch after lockdown.

Julia Morgan, from near Craven Arms has won a place on the Beginner course with her photo from week six, a forced perspective shot of her daughter pouring a cup of tea.

Millie Neath, aged 12, from Ludlow has won a place on Catherine’s Young Photographer Course, for her photo of her creative self portrait from week four.