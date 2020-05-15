Advertising
WATCH: Shrewsbury school staff create upbeat video for pupils
A Shrewsbury primary school has produced a video with staff sending positive messages to all of the children affected by the coronavirus crisis.
See the video here:
Meole Brace Primary School staff filmed themselves at home, many with their pets, each spelling out one word, making messages like "we just wanted to let you know how much we are missing you all" and "we look forward to us all being back together again but for now we hope that you're playing, reading, having fun and washing those hands!"
