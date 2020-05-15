Shrewsbury singer gives boy online birthday party

Andy O'Brien, from Shrewsbury, performed for Rylee Oakley, who suffers from a rare chromosome condition means he struggles to speak but can sing. He expresses himself through music and loves Tom Jones, Elvis, Oasis and Olly Murs.

Many tuned in and sent birthday wishes to Rylee.

Andy said: "His mum advertised for a singer so boom, I set the lights up, his mums told me his favourite tracks and we surprised him on Facebook."

Virtual gigs have been a success for Andy since the lockdown took away his opportunity to earn a living performing live in venues. He has played to more than 1,000 online on some occasions.

This Saturday he is playing a gig titled Be Here Now, in which he will perform some of the best indie hits as well as some of his own original music.

To watch and listen along at 7pm, visit Andy's Facebook page: facebook.com/andyobyeah