Concern for Shrewsbury teenager missing for three days

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A Shropshire teenager has been missing for more than three days and police are growing increasingly concerned.

Hollie Prideaux, 17, is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins, of a slim build with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen in Shrewsbury she was wearing a blue Adidas hoodie, grey leggings and a black Nike t-shirt.

She is believed to also have links to the Brookside area of Telford and the Oswestry area.

Anyone with information on Hollie’s whereabouts is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Telford Oswestry
