Biker taken to hospital after Shrewsbury crash

Fire and ambulance crews were called out to the scene in York Road, Harlescott, at around 2.15pm today to reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Ambulance crews treated one man, who was the motorcyclist, for potentially serious injuries at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.14pm to reports of an RTC involving a car and motorbike on York Road in Shrewsbury.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. We’ve treated one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist for potentially serious injuries.

"He’s been taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on blue lights for further treatment."

The fire crew from Shrewsbury used cutting and spreading gear to deal with the incident and make the scene safe.