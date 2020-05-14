Estate agent welcomes go-ahead to get housing sector moving again

Last night Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick removed restrictions on residential sales and lettings, and Shropshire's Samuel Wood & Co insist it was an important moment for the industry.

Russell Griffin, co-director, said: "This is a pivotal development for businesses who are concerned about their survival and we anticipate that government will provide further guidance as to safety arrangements as soon as possible to ensure that agents, their clients and local communities can conduct business safely."

Mr Griffin is on the Propertymark National Association of Estate Agents advisory board, which works with the government to shape legislation in the industry. The board has been working with government on safety advice for the sector.

He added: "This development will allow consumers and the industry to take the next steps in letting, renting, buying and selling properties again. I am sure it will provide some welcome news to many people who have been essentially stuck in a chain and unsure whether their move or sale will go ahead.

“The new regulations provide clarity to agents allowing them to deal with pent up demand from consumers. It’s also a step towards reinvigorating the housing market and will be a boost to the economy.

“We must stress, that safety remains absolutely paramount and we urge everyone to ensure that they follow up to date Government guidelines closely to protect themselves and others.”