Shrewsbury Samaritans launch marathon challenge

The charity's Samarathon challenge will involve people running, jogging or walking the 26.2-mile distance over the month of July.

Helen McGuinness, branch director at Shrewsbury Samaritans, said: “While we don’t know how long we’ll be observing social distancing and government guidance on daily exercise, this is a challenge you can do on your own, with members of your household, or join with friends, family and work mates virtually, supporting each other’s progress wherever you are.

“Now more than ever we know getting active works wonders for your mental wellbeing. Samarathon is a great goal to motivate people to go at that their own pace. Whatever your age or ability, it’s a challenge to do in your time, at your pace, wherever you live or work.

“This fitness-fundraising initiative is focused on feeling good. We hope supporters will encourage their friends and family of all ages to take part as it’s an achievable challenge they can share and enjoy.”

Supporters can sign up for free at samaritans.org/samarathon to take part in the challenge and support Shrewsbury Samaritans.