Shropshire farmhouse prize draw taking place this week

The draw, for Nigel and Jane Chaloner’s six-bedroom home at Grafton Farm – set in approximately three acres of land in Loppington, near Wem – will be held on Thursday.

Mr and Mrs Chaloner are donating £120,000 from the proceeds of the draw to The Severn Hospice. The home was valued at £650,000.

They sold their full allocation of tickets for the house - 550,000 at £2 each, raising £1.1m in total.

Mrs Chaloner said that the family had been “bowled over by the positive response and generosity of spirit of everyone who has entered".

Nigel and Jane Chaloner

She said: "People have shared stories that have inspired us and warmed our hearts. Everyone deserves to win this dream home but for us, the real winners are the many, who have helped make such a difference to Severn Hospice.”

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice, said: "Nigel and Jane and the rest of their family have been incredibly generous to us. Their donation of £120,000 will make such a difference.

"They really have supported us from their sofa and I would like to publicly thank them for all they have done.

"We wish everyone the best of luck. Grafton Farmhouse is a beautiful family home and whoever wins this fabulous prize will, I'm sure, be very happy there.

The farmhouse being raffled

"Their competition was a great success and reflects the hard work they put into everything, we are incredibly grateful to them and to those who bought tickets – their contributions will allow us to continue to support thousands of people who need our care in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales."

The draw will be taking place at 12pm on Thursday, on the front lawn of the farm.

The six-bedroom farmhouse was valued between £625,000 and £650,000 in 2019.

The house is fully furnished including a four poster bed, gym room, ride[on lawn mower and hot tub, and is set in three acres of the north Shropshire countryside.