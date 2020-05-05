'Stand up, if you want to help' - Shrewsbury fans urged to help with isolation packs

The club, in partnership with its charity Shrewsbury Town in the Community, has received almost £8,000 to provide more than 200 packs to socially isolated and at risk members of society.

Tuffins Supermarket, the Salop shirt sponsor, has also chipped in with food and other goods for the packs.

It is anticipated than the demand could potentially treble, to the club is looking for supporters to help where they can.

The club is now consolidating its Covid-19 support work under the banner Shrews Family. So far it has been doing its bit during the pandemic by hosting a Covid-19 test centre, phoning vulnerable supporters and participants in its charity activities, providing online support sessions to people with cancer and those looking to stay active while in isolation, and helping families tackle home-schooling with its Shrews @ Home initiative.

Shrewsbury Town CEO Brian Caldwell said: "Shrews Family is a way to consolidate and coordinate all of the great work that is going on across the club from Sam Ricketts and Dave Edwards making supportive calls and the academy opening up online resources to engage young footballers, to the community re-inventing current delivery to support primary schools with online live lessons. All football clubs across the country rely on their local community for support year in year out, this is our chance to repay the support given to the club by helping where we can."

To donate for the isolation packs visit justgiving.com/campaign/shrewsfamily