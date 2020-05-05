Fundraiser launched in memory of 'warm and kind' Shrewsbury tourism expert Tim

Tim King was well known in the town through his work as a tourism officer and helping organise major events including last year's Shrewsbury Beatles Weekend.

Tributes poured in for him, including from close friend and fellow Beatles Weekend organiser Mayor Phil Gillam.

Now a page has been set up to raise funds for one of the charities closest to his heart, Alzheimers Research UK Shropshire. Mr King was a founder member and volunteered for the charity in his retirement. More than £1,700 has already been raised.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council cabinet member responsible for culture, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former colleague, Tim King, who worked as tourism officer at Shropshire Council for many years.

“Tim was warm, kind and very well-liked by the many people who were lucky to know him across Shropshire and beyond.

“He was extremely passionate about promoting Shropshire as a visitor destination while at Shropshire Council, prior to that at South Shropshire District Council, and in his own time. His natural and unwavering enthusiasm and passion for promoting Shropshire, the arts and popular events and encouraging others to share our wonderful county were infectious.

"Tim played a crucial role in the opening of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and its early success, as well being an important contributor to the Wenlock 2012 Olympic celebrations.

“After leaving Shropshire Council, Tim remained a huge advocate for Shropshire and was heavily involved in the success of many Shropshire events including the Shrewsbury Beatles Festival, Shrewsbury Heritage and the Wilfred Owen 100 celebrations to name a few.

“Tim will be sorely missed and on behalf of everyone at Shropshire Council, I would like to send our deepest condolences to his partner, family and friends.

To donate to the fundraising page visit justgiving.com/ARUKShropshire