Shrewsbury teen shows laser focus to save front line from PPE pain

Luke Thomas, 16, has produced 1,500 'S clips' to hold workers masks in place and to prevent them from needing to tie them around their ears.

The Shrewsbury Colleges Group student, who is studying Chemistry, Maths and Physics A-levels, used a laser cutter to create the clips after learning how to use one at Meole Brace School. He bought, fixed and sold motorbikes to make enough cash to buy the cutter.

Luke said: “The traditional mask design causes absolute agony when they are worn for prolonged periods of time, just as NHS workers are facing now.

“The S clip is a simple design that sits on the rear of the head. The elasticated straps which usually sit behind the ears can be pulled behind the head connecting onto the clip. The S clips do the job of holding the straps in place, instead of the user’s ears, therefore saving the wearer a great deal of pain The acrylic material is wipeable and non-porous so suitable for use in a hospital environment.”

Luke, who runs his own laser cutting business called Atomic Verge, said: “As the pandemic scaled across the nation very quickly, I wanted to give everything I had to help people, especially those on the front line who will do anything for anyone else.

“When I first get faced with a problem, I always think big and begin thinking of some kind of massive invention I can design to help.

“However, I have discovered it’s not always the big ideas that make a difference. Sometimes less is more.

“I had no idea before I started what I could do because the aim wasn’t to produce a product to pitch to an audience.

“In this instance, I had to listen carefully to those affected and research different approaches to find what would make the most difference for them.

“I am awaiting confirmation of requirements and feedback from the hospital to see if they need any more or if they can be improved in any way. If there is demand, I will continue to make them,” Luke added.

Now, with Charlotte Brock, Shrewsbury Colleges Group programme leader for art and design, Luke is looking to produce facemasks.

He said: “I thrive off being able to use technology and engineering to make a difference to people. While it is very hard to balance my educational studies and run a company simultaneously, I plan to not let anything stop me from progressing both.

“It really is fantastic to see so many people pulling together to give back what we can to those that are helping us, especially in such uncertain times."