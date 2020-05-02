Tres bien! Shrewsbury Town's Romain Vincelot teaches fans French

The Frenchman's lessons are part of the efforts of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, which has had to switch most of its support services online.

The charity has also done virtual coffee mornings for over 55s and live PE sessions to keep kids at home active.

ShrewsAbility has been providing activities and resources for disabled participants, with the aim to make as many sessions as inclusive as possible.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Jamie Edwards, CEO of Shrewsbury Town in the Community is proud of the way the team has adapted to the changes.

He said “It has been a really difficult few weeks for all, but we are really proud of how the staff have adapted our programmes so quickly. Our primary focus when the lockdown was announced was to adapt quickly to ensure our most vulnerable participants continued to engage on a weekly basis.

"Over the coming weeks we plan to increase this engagement further as we find more innovative ways to deliver to our current participants and hopefully some new ones."

The new ‘Shrews @ Home’ service has attracted 250 subscribers, receiving weekly updates with new resources, lessons and challenges.

It is free and you can sign up via shrewsburytowninthecommunity.com/shrewsathome