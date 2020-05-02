Shrewsbury market in mourning for legend Mike

Known for his big personality and big heart, Mike Jones ran the antiques stall Antiques & Collectables with his wife Jean for 30 years.

Jean concentrated on the more fragile antiques, such as tableware and decorative ceramics, while Mike sold second-hand books, pictures, maps, old tools and model vehicles.

The proud Yorkshireman was well known for sitting on a bench in the middle of the market, chatting to customers and loudly putting the world to rights.

In 2018 Mike was hailed a hero and honoured with a Mayor of Shrewsbury Award for bravely tackling and apprehending a thief who had stolen the day’s takings of another market trader.

For the last two years Mike had been battling cancer, and had been making a good recovery until he unexpectedly collapsed and died aged 76 last Friday, with Jean by his side.

He and Jean, who lived in Clive, officially retired from the market in April last year, yet they still often popped in to give a helping hand to grandson Oli who took over the running of the stall.

Daughter Teri said: “Mum and Dad were a team. Their banter was more like a brother and sister. They met when they were 16 at the Sabrina Dance Academy in Shrewsbury, in the early 1960s, where the dance teacher partnered them. They were together for another 60 years.

“Dad loved the market. He’d always say it wasn’t a job, but a way of life!”

Another love of Mike’s life was Manchester United and as a youngster he befriended England player and Busby Babe Tommy Taylor through his father’s friendship with Taylor’s father.

He adored Taylor, who would sometimes take him to watch United training sessions. Taylor introduced Mike to other players and soon he was running small errands for them and even cleaning their boots.

Mike was starting his paper round, aged 14, in February 1958 when he saw the devastating front page news of the Munich Air Disaster which killed 23 people, including his hero Taylor, aged just 26. Mike carried on his round with tears streaming down his face.

Mike Jones with the memorial picture of Manchester United legend Tommy Taylor at Old Trafford

In 2018 Mike attended the 60th anniversary commemorations of the air disaster at Old Trafford and was photographed beside the tribute to his unforgotten friend. Still emotional, 60 years on, he kissed Tommy’s forehead, took a moment and proudly posed for the picture.

Mike Cox, of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Mike will be sadly missed by customers and traders alike. He was a big chap with a big heart and he always put his family first. Although we will miss him, his presence will still be felt in the market.”

Mike’s family plan to donate a new bench to the Market Hall, dedicated to his memory.

His funeral will take place on May 15 at Emstrey Crematorium, where Manchester United’s walk-on song ‘This is The One’ by The Stone Roses will play.

Due to lockdown restrictions it will be a ceremony for only close family to attend.

Shrewsbury Market Hall plans to host a celebration of Mike’s life when lockdown restrictions are lifted. A ‘memory board’ has been erected on the gallery floor of the market with customers invited to pin their tributes.

Mike leaves daughters Teri and Karen and their husbands and grandchildren, Oli, Matt, Luke and Billy.