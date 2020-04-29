Safeguarding boards merger agreed

Members of Shropshire Council’s cabinet, meeting remotely for the first time ever, unanimously agreed the Shropshire Safeguarding Partnership, which is responsible for children’s safeguarding, should absorb the Adult Safeguarding Board and Community Safety Partnership.

Councillors said the amalgamation would foster a more joined-up approach, strengthening support for people transitioning from children’s to adult’s services and families who currently receive support from both departments.

The changes have come about as a result of the withdrawal of Public Health funding for the Community Safety Partnership, meaning its functions need to be provided elsewhere.

A report presented to members said there had been aspirations to build closer links between the bodies for several years.

Priorities for the new partnership have already been agreed and include domestic abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Councillor Dean Carroll, portfolio holder for adults’ services, said: “It’s a great idea, I think, to bring the three boards together.

“I think the approach of planning priorities is absolutely the right one and would ensure the most vulnerable don’t slip through the cracks between the various supporting lines.

Councillor Ed Potter, portfolio holder for children’s services, said there would be no additional cost as a result of the merger as it would see the children’s and adults teams take on the work of the community safety partnership.

Councillor Roger Evans, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group, said the merging of the boards had long been welcomed.

Members also agreed that Shropshire Council would be the accountable body on behalf of the new partnership, which would have an independent chairperson.

The report considered by the cabinet said: “It is possible that in bringing these areas together some focus may be lost, however, the opportunities this presents outweighs this risk.”

The report concluded: “Progressing with the amalgamation described above will further strengthen the ability of Shropshire Council to fulfil is strategic, statutory responsibilities in relation to the safety of those living in Shropshire.”