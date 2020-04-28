Shrewsbury photographer's challenge to help people snap out of lockdown boredom

Every Monday, Catherine Evans shares a photography activity on her Facebook page with some hints and tips learned over her 10 years as a professional, before sending folk to get the best shots they can. She then shares some of the best on her page before choosing a winner.

At the end of the six weeks, Catherine will pick an overall winner who will receive a professional family photoshoot with her and their winning entry will feature in the Shropshire Star.

So far tasks have included creating a silhouette, taking the camera closer or ‘macro’ photography, and taking a creative selfie and reflections. There are two weeks left of the challenge.

Catherine, who specialises in wedding, lifestyle, family and newborn photography, said: “I am being blown away by the standard of the amazing photos people are taking. I hope that individual families are getting something from it, learning something new and that the lucky winning family will enjoy their prize with me.

“We’re all experiencing some really challenging times at the moment but perhaps when we slow down, we get the opportunity to really focus and appreciate all those things around us.

“My children who are eight and 10 are at home with me and we are home schooling. As I can’t physically work on my business, I found myself practising more and more with my children and continuing my own professional development to help give me personal focus.

“I realised that we were taking photos together and although I know families are very busy and fraught right now, I thought this competition would give people something new to do and learn and to spend time getting creative together, which always helps us mentally.

Advertising

“Each task can also be completed by people who are at home and self-isolating."

The competition ends on Saturday, May 9 with the winner announced on Catherine’s Facebook page, Catherine Evans Photography on Sunday, May 10.

To join in the competition, just visit her Facebook page.