Shrewsbury college to train union reps in new deal

The group will deliver Trade Union Studies (TUS) for the authority from 2021 after receiving confirmation from the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The deal was struck after the college put forward an "exceptional business case" after it had originally been decided the GLA would only give contracts to providers within Greater London from September next year. It takes the total the college has secured for TUS training to around £1 million.

Outgoing head of Trade Union Studies at SCG, Mike Edwards, said: "We were able to demonstrate exceptional reasons as to why the Mayor of London should spend his money outside of London.

“Two of the major reasons we could show that we offer such successful courses is our 98 per cent achievement rate across the country and that our courses are transformative for the people taking them.

“This qualification can be part of a journey that can ultimately lead to university.

“SCG offers Trade Union Studies education throughout England including places such as Barrow-in-Furness, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham as well as London."

James Staniforth, principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “We will be one of, what I understand, are only four providers outside the GLA which will be funded to deliver specialist, niche educational provision.

“This is very good news and I am very grateful to and very proud of our Trade Union Studies team and their excellent work."