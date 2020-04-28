Menu

Luxury cars damaged as car transporter hits bridge in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News

Luxury cars were badly damaged after a car transporter crashed into a railway bridge in Shrewsbury today

The brand new Jaguar 4x4s came crashing down from the top of the transporter after a hitting the bridge on the A5112 between Meole Brace island and Reabrook island at around 10.30am.

The driver and his passenger were both unhurt and no-one else was involved in the crash.

The road remains closed as police await a bridge inspector to check for damage.

Jaguar cars were damaged after a car transporter hit a bridge in Shrewsbury
