Luxury cars damaged as car transporter hits bridge in Shrewsbury
Luxury cars were badly damaged after a car transporter crashed into a railway bridge in Shrewsbury today
The brand new Jaguar 4x4s came crashing down from the top of the transporter after a hitting the bridge on the A5112 between Meole Brace island and Reabrook island at around 10.30am.
The driver and his passenger were both unhurt and no-one else was involved in the crash.
The road remains closed as police await a bridge inspector to check for damage.
