Luxury cars damaged as car transporter hits bridge in Shrewsbury

The brand new Jaguar 4x4s came crashing down from the top of the transporter after a hitting the bridge on the A5112 between Meole Brace island and Reabrook island at around 10.30am.

The crash scene

The driver and his passenger were both unhurt and no-one else was involved in the crash.

The road remains closed as police await a bridge inspector to check for damage.

Jaguar cars were damaged after a car transporter hit a bridge in Shrewsbury

