Shrewsbury schoolchildren provide Hope and Inspiration with new song

Pupils at Belvidere Secondary School wanted to create an uplifting song with a powerful message after being motivated by the country's response to the virus pandemic.

Along with help of staff, the group wrote Hope and Inspiration, and also put together a video which they uploaded to YouTube.

So far it has had more than 1,000 views.

Headteacher Emma Stevenson said: "We started the day by discussing the impact of Covid-19 on the lives of people around the country from those living in lockdown to key workers like NHS doctors and nurses working on the front line.

"Together we came up with a range of words to describe feelings and emotions that we felt could be used to write our song. We completely filled a white board with ideas and then re-worked those to write the lyrics.

Belvidere School Students - Hope & Inspiration: A Song for the NHS

"Two words, hope and inspiration, really stood out for us - hope that together we will all get through this, and inspiration for those key workers who are so dedicated to helping us.

"It was then over to our music teacher to put some chords together that would work with our lyrics. We wanted to motivate and inspire so decided a catchy light-hearted tone would be suitable."

The students also designed a CD cover including the rainbow symbol and pictures of key workers.

Emma added: "The music evolved alongside the lyrics and, made up of staff and the students, a choir was born. Rehearsing and recording the song was interesting, with us being in a big circle around a laptop two metres apart.

"It was a truly magical day for the five students and staff alike and we hope the song sends a powerful message to those who listen to it.

"We are so proud of the outcome, and everybody, staff and students, all left smiling and feeling uplifted.

The school has also raised £400 for the NHS with the song.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/belvidereschoolhopeandinspiration