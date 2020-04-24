Shrewsbury MP calls for ban on tax haven firms receiving Covid-19 relief

It comes after France joined Denmark and Poland after in stopping companies take advantage of government schemes.

Mr Kawczynski said: "France joins Denmark and Poland in banning tax haven firms from coronavirus relief. When can we see the same message from you ⁦Rishi Sunak?"

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced that companies either registered, or controlling subsidiaries, in tax havens are ineligible for their government's 110 billion euros rescue package.

Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki was the first leader to enforce a ban on April 8 amid the economic downturn from the coronavirus crisis, describing tax haven firms as "the bane of modern economies".

Denmark followed suit on Saturday. “Companies based on tax havens in accordance with EU guidelines cannot receive compensation,” a statement from the country’s finance ministry read.