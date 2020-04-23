Stand by your pan - Crews called to kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 4.09pm yesterday to the blaze at a house in Oteley Road.

Two appliances were sent from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance. The fire was out before they arrived and nobody was hurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a kitchen fire in Oteley Road caused by cooking on an unattended grill pan. #standbyyourpan."