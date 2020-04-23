Menu

Advertising

Stand by your pan - Crews called to kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in Shrewsbury after a grill pan was left unattended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 4.09pm yesterday to the blaze at a house in Oteley Road.

Two appliances were sent from Shrewsbury and an operations officer was in attendance. The fire was out before they arrived and nobody was hurt.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews were called to a kitchen fire in Oteley Road caused by cooking on an unattended grill pan. #standbyyourpan."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News