Shrewsbury Indian restaurant feeds workers and elderly

Café Saffron, in Hills Lane, has been helping out after hearing several stories of struggle and hardship during the Covid-19 pandemic that have tugged on the heartstrings of staff.

Every Wednesday they are providing free meals for vulnerable people over 70 and have now extended the offer to NHS front line workers.

Manager Abdul Husen said: “We were hearing some heartbreaking stories about elderly people who were rationing their food and going hungry. They were struggling to get to the shops to buy food or find anyone who could help them.

“We thought that, as a restaurant, we could do something to help these people in our community." They have provided about 300 meals so far.

“People have been so grateful," added Abdul. "Last Wednesday, for example, we sent a meal to an 86-year-old lady who hadn’t eaten all day because she had been rationing her food. She didn’t know the meal was coming. She was so thankful.

“We also supplied meals to a family with an autistic child who had been struggling in isolation. And we cooked 25 to 30 meals for NHS workers and their families. It is such a busy time for NHS staff that, after a gruelling shift, the last thing they feel like doing is cooking a meal for themselves and their family.”

The restaurant, which has won a raft of national food awards including Best Curry Chef three times, is providing set main meals with side dishes. The restaurant is running a skeleton staff and is still open Wednesday to Sunday evenings for normal takeaway meals and delivery.

“We are subsidising the free meals at a cost of hundreds of pounds to ourselves each week. This is a genuine service for people who genuinely need support,” added Mr Husen who has become an NHS volunteer.

“We don’t want people to go hungry. We want to help people in need and help NHS frontline workers who can do with some extra support and appreciation right now.”