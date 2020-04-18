Shrewsbury software copmany launches free PPE exchange website

PPE Exchange, a website which gives companies in need of equipment and those supplying it a database to work together, has been launched by software firm Shoothill.

The database has received lots of recognition online, including from comedian Dara O'Briain, but is now looking to get the word out to as wide an audience as possible so those in need can take advantage of the not-for-profit site.

Rod Plummer, managing director of Shoothill, said: "We want to do what we can to help with the PPE situation.

Rod Plummer and Erik Nodland at Shoothill, which has just developed a PPE exchange website

"The NHS is vital but there's also the care industry, transport, the food industry and other key workers that need to have equipment.

"This is a resource to help companies providing equipment and those in need to speak to each other.

"We started the day before Easter Friday and staff worked voluntarily to get it ready for seven days.

"We need people to register for it to be effective. We're trying to put people in touch with each other."

Irish comedian O'Briain said: "Can you supply PPE? Or do you need it? This website has been set-up to join those two things up! Well done all at Shoothill!"

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski added: "Thrilled that Shrewsbury-based Shoothill seized the initiative and dedicated their time and resources to aid the PPE supply chain in the UK.

"They have built PPE Exchange for free. Please register if you need PPE or are a supplier that can provide this vital resource."

If you have stocks of PPE or would like to request some, visit ppeexchange.co.uk/howto