Stay away: Stern warning to anglers flouting lockdown rules in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Fisheries head bailiff Gary Doddy caught three people last week and another two at Monkmoor over the weekend.

The club has also spotted people in the same area, who disappeared before they could be approached, while another two people believed to have been angling were found with a fire and drinking alcohol at Rea Brook nature reserve. They ran away before Mr Doddy arrived.

Government guidance has been clear that people should only be leaving home for exercise once a day and for food and medical supplies as sporadically as possible, and fishing is not included as an activity which is permitted.

The anglers that have been caught have not been affiliated to clubs.

Tom Perring, from Shrewsbury Town Fisheries, believes a handful of anglers are chancing it, thinking there is less chance they will be caught while fewer people are around during lockdown.

He has a straightforward but stern message for anyone considering flouting the rules.

"The message is there is no fishing currently and people will be prosecuted and banned," he said.

Advertising

"Gary has been working extremely hard this past couple of weeks. He caught three illegal anglers last week, who have been visited by wildlife crime officer PC Phil Nock, whom is working closely with us.

"Two more were caught upon Monkmoor a few days ago and the information has been forwarded to the police. Last night, more were seen upon the same area but left when seen.

"I don't know if people think because of the lockdown they can just go out fishing and no-one will see them. That is clearly not the case.

"They're risking their own lives and other people's lives. There is no fishing at the moment so people need to stop."