You ask, we deliver: Shrewsbury Covid-19 volunteers link up with supermarket

The Castlefields and Ditherington Support Team has joined forces with Mid-Shires Co-operative on Wenlock Road, who will take food orders over the phone and pick the items, ready for volunteers to collect and take to vulnerable residents.

The service is for people in the area who are self-isolating because either they have symptoms of Covid-19, someone in their household has, they have an underlying condition or they are over 70.

Councillor Alan Mosley said: "The Castlefields and Ditherington Support Team have been able to help lots of residents with shopping, prescriptions, chats and other services.

"Shopping arrangements have been difficult for many who are in isolation. So, I am delighted that I have been able to make arrangements with the Midshires Co-op and their stores which will make ordering and delivery easier for all, including our volunteers.

"Their new Supermarket on Wenlock Road will take food orders by phone, pick the order and then phone me when ready. I will then ask a volunteer to pick up and deliver the order. The clear preference is for payment over the phone, though cheque or cash may be possible."

To use the service email alan.mosley@shropshire.gov.uk or call 07967 657028