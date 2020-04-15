Support webinar for Shrewsbury businesses

It is being hosted by Shrewsbury Bid and will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 2pm to 3pm.

A panel of experts will talk through the latest developments regarding support packages for businesses who have lost trade or been ordered to close, as well as answering questions on a range of issues.

The panel will include Gemma Davies, assistant director for economic growth at Shropshire Council; Paul Bennett of Bennett Briegal solicitors; Edward Mulwin-Williams of TCA Accountants; Helen Ball, town clerk of Shrewsbury Town Council; and Seb Slater from Shrewsbury Bid.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury Bid, said: “It’s a great opportunity to connect with each other and discuss the very latest situation regarding business support in these trying times.

“The webinar is not just for Bid members, it is very much open to everyone. All people need to do is register on the Shrewsbury Bid website.

“The panel will be taking questions which can be emailed in advance to info@shrewsburybid.co.uk or on Twitter by using the hashtag #AskShrewsburyBID.”

Seb Slater added: “These are unprecedented times for all of us, and it’s vital that businesses stick together."

To register for the event, visit www.shrewsburybid.co.uk