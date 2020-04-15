Shrewsbury town centre firms receive Covid-19 grants to help stay afloat

In response to the Coronavirus crisis, the government announced support for small business, and businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in the form of two grant funding schemes, the Small Business Grant Fund, and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund.

Small businesses can claim £10,000 and the retail, hospitality and leisure fund gives businesses the chance to claim £25,000 to help them through the pandemic. These grants are for businesses that pay rates.

It will be a welcome relief to firms in the town, many of whom were only just coming back from the flooding disaster in February.

Councillor Gwen Burgess, who owns Darwin's Cafe in Shoplatch, said: "Most of the small businesses in town have had their grants, which is really good news. They applied through the council website and they've come through quite quickly."

If your business has been hit by the pandemic and you haven't claimed yet, apply for a grant at shropshire.gov.uk/covid-19-grants