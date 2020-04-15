Shrewsbury broadband firm helps businesses connect during pandemic

Full Fibre Limited has recently gone live in parts of Shrewsbury, and held its first live event on Facebook last Thursday.

IT professionals from Full Fibre answer questions about broadband connection and computing in general for businesses that are getting used to moving everything to the web.

Hannah Boulton, from Full Fibre, said: "Due to Government policies we understand that having a fast and reliable broadband is now more important than ever.

"We have been discussing with the local council about hosting a free, live, drop-in event on our Facebook group

"We recently hosted a similar event for Leominster which was very successful, so wanted to bring it to the community of Shrewsbury to help in any way that we can."

More live events for businesses will be held on the Ultrafast Shrewsbury Facebook page.