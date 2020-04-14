Police visit businesses in Shrewsbury amid concerns over 'gatherings' during lockdown

Officers visited premises in Shoplatch after issues were raised, and plan to continue monitoring the area.

It comes after West Mercia Police thanked the public for sticking to the government's "Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives" guidelines over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Shrewsbury, like everywhere else in Shropshire, has largely been deserted.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Following recent concerns about gatherings at a couple of local businesses, officers have been out today and visited the premises in question. We will continue to monitor the area for any further issues."