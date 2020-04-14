Menu

Advertising

Police visit businesses in Shrewsbury amid concerns over 'gatherings' during lockdown

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police have visited businesses in Shrewsbury town centre after concerns about gatherings during lockdown.

A quiet Shoplatch in Shrewsbury town centre

Officers visited premises in Shoplatch after issues were raised, and plan to continue monitoring the area.

It comes after West Mercia Police thanked the public for sticking to the government's "Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives" guidelines over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. Shrewsbury, like everywhere else in Shropshire, has largely been deserted.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Following recent concerns about gatherings at a couple of local businesses, officers have been out today and visited the premises in question. We will continue to monitor the area for any further issues."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Crime Coronavirus Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News