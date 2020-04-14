New monitors for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital thanks to League of Friends

The Friends of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital paid for portable monitoring modules for ITU critical care and theatres.

The monitors will be needed for patient transfer activity, which is expected to increase in critical care departments due to COVID 19. The patient would be on a fixed vital signs monitoring system and if the patient then needs to be transferred to theatres or ITU, all the patient details are retained while full monitoring can still continue.

It comes after the League of Friends, along with a legacy from the late Dorothy Cooper, funded a 3D printer for the Maxillofacial, Head & Neck Cancer Unit. The equipment was installed at the end of 2019, but has come in handy by allowing SaTH to make their own safety visors during the coronavirus crisis.

Andrew Evans, centre manager for Head & Neck Cancer Services & Trauma said: “The League of Friends donations really do make a significant difference for our patients and staff. We really appreciate all their support and recognise that the work they do is making a difference”.