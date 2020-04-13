Shrewsbury School donates PPE in Covid-19 fight

The school has produced more than 600 face shields for medical practices and care companies and donated more than 1,000 pairs of goggles as well as gloves, face masks, and handwash to NHS staff.

Mr Leo Winkley, headmaster at Shrewsbury School said: “We continue to work with the NHS and our local community during this period of national emergency.

"Our community of pupils and staff are supporting where they can through enterprise and kindness either collectively through the school or through individual effort.

"It is great to see the ingenuity and drive of other schools working with the NHS and their communities.

"Schools and communities pulling together can really help the nation through this historic challenge.”

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, said: “This is an impressive example of how independent schools are helping do their bit to combat the problems we are currently facing due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"It is heart-warming to see that schools have been taking practical steps to help our NHS up and down the country by offering their equipment, facilities and time to the cause.”