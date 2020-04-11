Shrewsbury police inspector thanks medics after brother survives Covid-19

Inspector Saf Ali's brother, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital after the virus left him struggling to breathe, and when doctors saw him they told him his lungs were "practically full with fluid".

Now Mr Ali is urging people to keep on following government advice to avoid spreading the disease after seeing the damage it can do first hand.

"It started about three and a bit weeks ago," he said. "He was feeling run down. He self isolated. It got worse so he spoke to his GP and phoned 111 and they said it sounds like Covid-19.

"About two weeks ago he was really struggling with his breathing so an ambulance was called and he went to hospital. The doctors said his lungs were pretty much full up with fluid.

"He was given oxygen through a mask, but they were prepping him an ICU bed. It looked like that's the way it was going.

"It was really difficult because no-one was allowed to go and see him. He has an underlying heart condition but he leads a normal life. He does shift work and plays football and cricket in the garden with his kids. It got to the point where he was out of breath putting his T-shirt on."

He added: " We were staying in touch but he was too out of breath to speak on the phone or on Facetime. It was all through text and WhatsApp. It was difficult to try and keep his family calm with all that going on.

"He started to get a bit better so the doctors took him off oxygen for a day to see how he coped. He was heading the right way. He's home but he's still self isolating."

Mr Ali and the family are grateful to medics, and now they are looking forward to planning their next holiday together once the pandemic subsides.

"My brother said the doctors were really patient and reassuring. We go on holiday each year, normally to Dubai. we were due to go on holiday this week together, but hopefully when he's better and things have settled down we'll go somewhere."

He also appreciates the effort people in Shrewsbury have shown to respect the lockdown rules, and urged them to keep going.

"People in Shrewsbury have been very understanding and supportive. I go out into the town centre most days to see and people are doing what we want them to do. I think people just need to stay at home and stay safe. "