Listed six-bedroom Shropshire farmhouse to be raffled off at £2 per ticket

Having raised their own family and fostered 22 children at Grafton Farm over the last 18 years, Nigel and Jane Chaloner are now raffling their home for £2 a ticket.

With retirement beckoning, the couple had begun marketing the property but said they realised how much good they could do for others after the recent success of a similar promotion.

The house was valued independently at £630k. The hospice will receive 10 per cent of all ticket sales if they achieve the minimum, but the intention is to raise £100k for the hospice. In the unlikely event the target is not met they will still hold the draw and the winner will receive a cash prize of 90 per cent of sales and the hospice will receive 10 per cent.

Jane said: “We have raised money for charities before, and I know what it is like to fight for your life and how much support charities provide.

"In recent years Severn Hospice have been there for our friends and family at the worst moments in their lives.

"Both Nigel and I have been hit with coronavirus and our daughter and son are key workers so we know how much Severn Hospice takes pressure off the NHS.

Nigel and Jane Chaloner

"In this dire time, we felt that we all need some hope, and being able to make a difference on this scale makes all the sense in the world! £2 doesn`t buy you much these days but it could buy you the most idyllic home that we have cherished for years and Severn Hospice get the help that will allow them to continue the essential care they so willingly give.

Advertising

"Tickets are just £2 each and we are appealing to anyone who buys a ticket to get behind the cause and share that with others through social media and this may result in being awarded further free tickets so their chances will increase."

Fully furnished, including an outdoor hot tub, gym equipment and a sit-on lawn mower, Grafton Farm is a grade II listed farmhouse, near Loppington.

Nigel and Jane said it offers idyllic country living in North Shropshire, outstanding local schools and is just 10 miles from Shrewsbury.

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice said: “Thanks so much to Nigel and Sarah Jane for their incredibly generous offer.

Advertising

"Support such as theirs enables us to care for people with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. In the current climate of Covid-19 crisis, this kind of support is really valuable to us as we have lost some of our most vital income streams.

"People can support us from their sofas by taking part in the draw while, at the same time, be in with the chance to win a fully-furnished, beautiful country home. We wish everyone the best of luck with the competition.”

Tickets are limited and the competition went live today at 8am. It will close on May 31 with a live draw taking place on June 3.

People can visit https://winmydreamhome.co.uk or the facebook page 'Win My Dream Home' for more information.