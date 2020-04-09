Care home resident delighted by unexpected visitors during lockdown - with pictures

The resident found the ducklings under a chair in his ground-floor room at the Uplands in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

The pictures were taken by nurse Claire Lewis, who said: “The ducks come back every year to nest and all the eggs hatched successfully.

The unexpected visitors

“It was a beautiful spring day and the ducks had been pottering about after leaving the nest in the courtyard.

“The resident had his doors open to the garden – the shade offered by his chair was obviously too tempting for the mother duck and her ducklings!

“This is a wonderful time of year when the gardens are starting to bloom again, and the residents love it when the ducks return.”

More Covid-19 coverage: