Care home resident delighted by unexpected visitors during lockdown - with pictures
A Shropshire care home resident was delighted to welcome some unexpected visitors during the coronavirus lockdown - with the arrival of a group of ducklings and their mother.
The resident found the ducklings under a chair in his ground-floor room at the Uplands in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.
The pictures were taken by nurse Claire Lewis, who said: “The ducks come back every year to nest and all the eggs hatched successfully.
“It was a beautiful spring day and the ducks had been pottering about after leaving the nest in the courtyard.
“The resident had his doors open to the garden – the shade offered by his chair was obviously too tempting for the mother duck and her ducklings!
“This is a wonderful time of year when the gardens are starting to bloom again, and the residents love it when the ducks return.”
