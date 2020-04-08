Shrewsbury club bowled over by £10,000 flood repair funding

Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club in St Julians, has been awarded National Lottery funding from Sport England's Community Asset Fund for emergency works following flood damage.

The club was submerged under six feet of water after the flood disaster in February, and the money will be used to make repairs to the clubhouse facilities and replace equipment which was badly damaged or rendered useless.

The club will be able to purchase new ground-floor doors, install a new fuse box, wiring and structural repairs to the clubhouse which has been severely damaged.

The grant will also be used to replace the bowling green mower and repair the greens, which are currently unplayable due to waterlogging. The club is also looking to purchase flood barriers to try to prevent such damage occurring again.

Terry Evans, chairman of Old Shrewsbury Bowing Club, said: "We are delighted that Sport England has awarded this National Lottery funding to us which will allow us to make repairs to our clubhouse and greens so that the community can once more benefit from these fantastic facilities."

Tim Hollingsworth, Sport England's chief executive, added: "When flooding happens, the priority must be making sure people are safe, they can get back into their homes and vital public services are back up and running. But we know from the floods in 2013 and 2015 that flood water can cause significant damage to sports pitches and pavilions, changing rooms and social facilities'.

"We're making emergency funding available now so when the time is right sports organisations can pay for rebuilds and repairs quickly. We are delighted to be able to get this emergency funding to Old Shrewsbury Bowling Club to help it get back up and running as soon as possible."