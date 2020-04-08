Volunteers fuel front line Shrewsbury hospital staff

The League of Friends shop in the ward block is open every day with a skeleton staff, continuing to offer the normal range of products plus vital extras including milk, eggs, bread and fruit/vegetable/salad boxes.

They have also set up a pre-order service where staff can place an order and collect the following day after their shift.

Chelsea buns have been in high demand among staff seeking a tasty sugar boost.

Feedback from staff has been extremely appreciative of the shop remaining open, according to volunteers.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have the support of the League of Friends who always step up to help us in times of need.

"They have gone the extra mile again by providing our staff with convenient essential provisions boxes that they can collect at the end of their shifts to help make their lives a little easier, and we would like to thank them for their support.”