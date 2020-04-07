Menu

Area taped off around Shrewsbury card shop due to loose tile

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police have taped off an area around a Shrewsbury town centre shop to protect people from a loose roof tile.

An area has been taped off by Clinton's in Pride Hill due to a loose roof tile. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

Cones and tape have been put in place outside Clintons card shop on Pride Hill, and the public have been warned not to remove them.

Shrewsbury Police said: "Please be aware that a roof tile has become insecure on the Clinton’s Card building on Pride Hill. Temporary measures have been put in place until the council attend. Please do not remove the cones and tape it’s there for your safety #ThankYou."

