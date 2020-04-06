Shrewsbury accounting students use last day of freedom to take exams

Shrewsbury Colleges Group was notified on Thursday, March 26 that accounting exams would be suspended on midnight on Sunday, March 29.

Staff at the college rallied to make sure students were able to sit the tests on the Sunday, hours before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new lockdown rules.

Accounts teacher Nicola Perry said: “We felt there was only one thing to do and we sprang into action to allow them to sit the exams they had worked so hard for.

“Our exams, IT and estates staff along with our invigilators made it possible for the six students studying Level 3 Diploma in Accounting and Level 4 Professional Diploma in Accounting to sit their exams whilst adhering to social distancing.

“To ensure we adhered strictly to the social distancing rules already in place, we asked students to arrive separately and made sure they were seated more than 2m apart. Staff also followed these guidelines and all equipment was thoroughly cleaned before and after the exam.

"Those with immediate results passed whilst others will wait the normal/usual six weeks to find out.”