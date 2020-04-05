WATCH: Shropshire NHS superheroes help spirits soar with dance routines

Staff at hospitals across the region have been raising a smile by sharing videos made on wards during the coronavirus crisis.

Among those viewed thousands of times are TikTok clips from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where staff performed energetic routines to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Here is the Princes Royal emergency team performing their routine outside the front of A&E:

Meanwhile the theatres team at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital were all smiles as they got their groove on...

Shrewsbury NHS Theatres- TIK TOK

Ryanne Errington shared the theatres video with us. She said: "We work at The Royal Shrewsbury Hopsital in the theatre department. We have recently started doing night shifts due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is so that we are able to have additional staff if needed on a night.

"Last week was our first week of night shifts, so we were trying our best to keep up the spirits of the department.

"There is healthcare assistants, staff nurses, operating department practitioners and a porter involved in the video."

Here is another video of the theatre staff at RSH at it again...

Meanwhile, staff at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton have shared a variety of TikTok routines with the New Cross voices fundraising page.

Here's the A12 ward team giving it their best Right Foot Now Left Foot...

A12 team dance - New Cross A12 team 💃💙 Let's show these ladies our appreciation 👉 Donate here now https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/newcrossappeal #VoicesForNewCross #NHS #Wolverhampton Voices For New Cross - True Colors https://youtu.be/toD1ZwKtqpc Posted by Voices For New Cross on Sunday, 5 April 2020

And here are the masked ladies again showing off their best to boppy new wave hit Drank and Drugs by Lil Kleine and Ronnie Flex.

And these two ladies from the A7 ward at New Cross showed their speedy skills in a routine to MC Hammer's U Can't Touch This...

But it's not been all about fun short TikTok videos.

Staff at the intensive care unit at New Cross put this emotional video together to Lean on Me, offering reassurance to relatives of people suffering from coronavirus.

NEW CROSS WOLVERHAMPTON ICU LEAN ON ME

"To all our relatives. Our promise to you from ITU New Cross. We are so sorry you can not be with loved ones. We assure you we are taking care of them. We are trying our absolute best.

"We are giving 110 per cent. We will not stop fighting however sadly some will not win their battle.

"We will be with them till the end

"They will not suffer, not be in pain. We will hold their hand. Treat them with privacy, dignity and respect.

"We will cry for you. We promise and send our love."

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives."