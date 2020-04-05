Advertising
Elderly woman has ring removed by fire crew in Shrewsbury
An elderly woman had to have a ring removed from her left hand by a fire crew at a Shrewsbury care home.
Emergency services were called to Ottley House care home in Corporation Lane in Coton Hill at around 2.52pm.
One fire appliance was sent and the woman was unhurt.
The crews use special cutting equipment for rings. Often they can be resealed and put on a necklace chain if it is a wedding ring, or a ring of particular sentimental value.
